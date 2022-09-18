Iran’s Khamenei makes public appearance amid reports of failing health

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (pix) made a public appearance in the capital Tehran on Saturday amid reports of his failing health, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

He took part in a ceremony to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, Muslim holy day observed on the 10th of Muḥarram -- the first month of the Muslim calendar, wearing a mask and sporting a black dress.

It was a pre-scheduled meeting with representatives of university students that his office had publicised a few days ago.

The annual meeting had been cancelled past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, like all other public engagements of Iran’s top leader.

Images released by his office on Saturday showed Khamenei waving to the audience and walking slowly to his seat on the podium with participants chanting his name.

Speculations about his deteriorating health were fueled by a report by The New York Times on Friday citing unnamed sources in Khamenei’s office that he was “gravely ill” after undergoing surgery for bowel obstruction.

The report further stated that he was too weak to even sit or walk and had cancelled all his meetings and public appearances.

There was no reaction to the report from Khamenei’s office or government spokespersons.

Reports about the supreme leader’s deteriorating health have surfaced many times in recent years, without his office confirming or denying them.

Khamenei, 83, has served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of Iran’s revolution in 1979.-Bernama