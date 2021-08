PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) will appoint himself as the finance minister, China Press reported today quoting sources.

It also said Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will serve as the deputy prime minister and keep his old portfolio of home affairs.

The report said Ismail Sabri will drop the defence portfolio in taking over from Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is said to be taking over as defence minister.

Among those expected to be dropped from the trimmed-down Cabinet is former health minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba.

Former ministers Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (entrepreneur development and cooperative), Khairy Jamaluddin (Science, Technology and Innovation), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (Housing and Local Government), Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry), Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (transport), Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (human resources), Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (youth and sports), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (domestic trade and consumer affairs) are also expected to keep their portfolios.

According to China Press, politicians who are facing trial will not be picked for the Cabinet.