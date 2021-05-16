Israeli security threat: KDN takes serious view as police, agencies beef up security measures - Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) takes a serious view of the security threat issued by Israel against leaders of the Palestinian struggle worldwide, including in Malaysia.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix) said as such, police and other security agencies had beefed up all aspects of security to maintain public order and safety of Malaysians, including Palestinians living in the country.

He said that, at the same time, KDN would take note of the existence of organisations which supported the aspirations of the Palestinian people’s struggle in the country.

“The ministry urges the public to remain calm as the country’s security situation is under control.

“The government of Malaysia again emphasises its stands to continue to support the aspirations and struggles of the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement today.

A video clip, which went viral on social media today, claimed that Malaysia was among the nations that would receive security threats from Israel. — Bernama