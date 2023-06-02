Italy targeted by wide-ranging cyber attack

ROME: Italy has been suffering from a large-scale ransomware hacking attack, while several other countries were also targeted, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said Sunday.

The ACN warned organisations to take actions to protect their computer systems, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the country’s ANSA news agency.

ACN technicians examined some national systems that had been compromised and warned other institutions that were vulnerable but not targeted yet.

According to the report, Finland, the United States, Canada and France were also affected by the cyber attack and security breaches occurred on many servers.

The software reportedly appears harmless, usually coming from corporate e-mail addresses and encouraging users to open it.

Ransomware is a form of malware that locks up a victim’s files, with the hackers demanding payment to provide an encryption key. -Bernama