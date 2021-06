SHAH ALAM: Marriage solemnisation ceremonies and all services under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) have been postponed from today until June 30 following the implementation of the total lockdown nationwide.

In a post on Facebook today, JAIS said the matter was decided upon consent from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Enquiries can be made by calling JAIS at 03-55143400/ 03-55143600 or via e-mail to buuk@jais.gov.my.-Bernama