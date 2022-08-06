Jamaica’s Ricketts wins women’s triple jump with new Commonwealth Games record

LONDON: Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts(pix) set a new Commonwealth Games record of 14.94 meters to win the women’s triple jump on Friday, reported Xinhua.

The 30-year-old world silver medalist achieved the gold winning result in her first attempt.

New Zealand had a one-two finish in the men’s shot put as double Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh grabbed the gold in 22.26 meters and his teammate Jacko Gill took the silver with a personal best of 21.90 meters.

Olympic champion Matty Lee and partner Noah Williams won the men’s 10m synchronised platform gold for England.

Lee won the event alongside Tom Daley at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. As Daley has been taking a break from the sport, Lee teamed up with Williams earlier this year.

Although they both suffered cramp during the final, Lee and Williams managed to take the victory with a total score of 429.78 points.

Earlier, England’s Jack Laugher made it a hat-trick of victories in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard at the Commonwealth Games as he paired up with Anthony Harding to clinch the title with 438.33 points.

“Two in two days, it’s been great,“ said the 27-year-old Laugher who also took the 1m springboard gold on Thursday.

Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik all triumphed in their gold medal matches, adding three wrestling golds to India’s medal tally.

17-year-old Marfa Ekimova representing England clinched the title in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.-Bernama