Japan bans export of aircraft, drones, construction equipment to Russia

TOKYO: Japan will not export to Russia construction equipment, including hydraulic excavators and bulldozers, aircraft and ship engines, electronic equipment for navigation, flight radios, aircraft and spacecraft and parts for them, drones, and optical and photographic equipment, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

The export ban also applies to steel and steel products, aluminum and aluminum products, steam boilers and parts for them, forging equipment, generators, transport vehicles and parts for them, optical fibre and fiber optic cable, measuring instruments, precision instruments and parts for them, binoculars, and toys.

The measures come into force on April 7, reported Sputnik. -Bernama