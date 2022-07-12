Japan holds funeral ceremony for slain former PM Abe

TOKYO: The funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed on Friday, is underway at the Zojoji buddhist temple in central Tokyo, Sputnik reports.

On Monday a farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, was held at the same temple. A total of around 2,500 people attended the farewell ceremony including Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin.

Only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

Everyone who wishes to pay tribute to the memory of the former prime minister will be able to do so later at two special farewell events that will likely be held in Tokyo and in Shimonoseki, Abe’s hometown. The exact dates have not been announced yet.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 metres (33 feet). The attacker reportedly plotted the assassination of the 67-year-old former head of government for nearly a year.-Bernama