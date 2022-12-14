Japan hopes for continued strong relationship with Malaysia under new leadership

GEORGE TOWN: Consul-General of Japan in Penang, Kawaguchi Yoshiyasu (pix) hopes the long-standing relations between Japan and Malaysia will continue to be strengthened under the country’s new leadership.

He expressed his hope for further collaboration between both countries following the appointment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister.

“I am sure that the relationship will further develop and continue. When it comes to cooperation, it is not one direction.

“I hope both Japan and Malaysia will continue to promote their strong economic ties,” he told reporters after an award-presentation ceremony of Foreign Minister’s Commendations for 2022 to Datuk Tomiyasu Ushiama, here today.

Ushiama is the honorary advisor of the Perak Malaysian-Japanese Friendship Society.

According to data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Japan is one of Malaysia’s top sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) in terms of implemented manufacturing projects, with a total investment value of US$688 million (US$1=RM4.405) recorded from January to June this year.

In terms of trade, Japan accounted for 6.7 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade, which rose by 49.5 per cent year-on-year to RM17.11 billion in September 2022.

Commenting on the commendation ceremony, Yoshiyasu said this award acknowledged Ushiama’s long history of contribution to upholding the relationship between Japan and Malaysia.

In his acceptance speech, Ushiama said he was honoured and humbled by the commendation.

“I was sent from Sagami, Japan to Ipoh in 1969 to establish a joint venture for manufacturing of rubber products through the establishment of Sagami Industries Sdn Bhd.

“In 1981, the Ipoh Branch of the Penang Malaysian-Japanese Society was established and renamed Perak Malaysian-Japanese Friendship Society in 1986, which aimed to enhance further the mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries,” he added.-Bernama