TOKYO: Japan has ordered the evacuation of some 300,200 people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane and Ehime over the Lupit typhoon, reported Sputnik.

Japanese airline cancelled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country over the typhoon, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

The Lupit's central atmospheric pressure is 985 hectopascals, with winds reaching 23 metres per second (51 miles per hour) and maximum gusts of up to 35 metres per second. The experts warn of stronger winds and higher waves.

Typhoon Lupit was reported to have lashed the coastal provinces of China on Thursday, causing heavy downpours in other regions.-Bernama