JDT becomes first Malaysian club to partner Socios.com

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) becomes the first Malaysian club to strike a partnership with internationally known Socios.com, a world-leading fan engagement and rewards platform.

The reigning eight-time Super League Champion (MFL) will now be able to create new engagement and rewards opportunities for their passionate supporters through $JDT Fan Tokens on Socios.com.

JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is also the Regent of Johor said the club was excited and proud to launch a very special partnership with Socios.com that has the ultimate goal of bringing supporters closer to the club and allowing them to help determine and shape the club’s future.

“JDT FC is always happy to collaborate with world-renowned brands and Socios.com is another one of those because, in the sports industry, they are a leading player throughout the world. The partnership will also help promote the name of JDT as a football club worldwide, especially in the football industry,” said Tunku Ismail.

He added that the venture can also strengthen the promotional activities of the club and offer better financial returns.

Also present at the launch was Socios.com Founder and Chief executive officer Alexandre Dreyfus, JDT’s Commercial Unit’s chief Kevin Ramalingam and JDT’s Technical Director Alistair Edwards.

Fan Tokens are digital assets that enable fans to access highly engaged communities where participation in games, club polls, predictors, and other features unlock access to rewards including club merchandise, VIP tickets, and unique, memorable club experiences.

More than 170 major sporting organisations, including many leading football clubs from Europe and Latin America, have partnered with Socios.com to create new experiences and opportunities for their fans through Fan Tokens.

Socios.com features football giants Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Napoli, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid and many more European teams.

Socios.com also has a major presence across South America, including many big clubs from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina. -Bernama