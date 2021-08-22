JDT one win away from securing 8th Super League title

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are within sight of their eighth consecutive Super League title, and only need three points, or one win from three remaining league games this season to achieve the feat.

The Southern Tigers squad played brilliantly tonight, defeating Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 2-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

JDT opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Brazilian import striker Bergson da Silva put the ball into the back of the net after young star Arif Aiman Hanapi’s shot was parried by PJ City FC goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed.

National naturalised player Mohamadou Sumareh then doubled the lead for the visiting side in the 83rd minute, completing a clever pass from Muhammad Akhyar Rashid.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC kept alive their slim chance of challenging JDT for the title, after beating Terengganu FC (TFC) 1-2 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

The Red Eagles scored the opening goal of the match through Lebanese import Rabih Ataya late into injury time of the first half (45+3).

In the second half, Aidil Sharin Sahak’s men widened the gap against the home side through Mohd Syazwan Zainon’s goal in the 50th minute, but TFC reduced the deficit through Brazilian import David Da Silva in the 70th minute.

Selangor FC, meanwhile thrashed Perak FC 3-0 at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

The Red Giants opened the scoring against the second-lowest Super League side through Swiss import Oliver Buff in the 42nd minute, and Ifedayo Olusegun doubled the lead five minutes later.

The Nigerian import added his second of the night in the 59th minute, and his 22 goals this season so far put him on top of the scorers’ list in the Super League this season, two goals ahead of Bergson.

JDT lead the Super League with 48 points from 19 matches, followed by Terengganu FC (37) and Selangor FC (32), who are ahead of KDA on goal difference, however, the Red Eagles have three games in hand, having played only 16 matches so far. – Bernama