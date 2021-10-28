Jendela: Increased allocation will boost Kelantan's economic growth: MB

KOTA BHARU: The cooperation forged between Kelantan and the federal government in implementing projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), including improving telecommunications infrastructure will boost economic growth in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob(pix) said the federal government's commitment to increase allocations from RM700 million to RM1 billion under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Kelantan will help small and medium industries and digital entrepreneurs in the state.

“This will bring about spillover effects to revive small and medium industries and boost the involvement of digital entrepreneurs.

“It will also open more new growth centers to create more jobs through the development of downstream industries,“ he said in his special address to Kelantan civil servants here today in conjunction with the 31st anniversary of the ‘Membangun Bersama Islam’ state administration.

On Oct 20, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government had agreed to increase the total investments to be spent on improving telecommunications infrastructure in Kelantan to more than RM1 billion from an initial RM700 million.

Annuar said various new initiatives have been added through the Jendela in the state.-Bernama