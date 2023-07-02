JIM explains issue of foreigners’ detention in Nilai Spring, N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Indonesians who were detained in an enforcement operation at an illegal settlement in Nilai Spring on Feb 1, are believed to have no intention of returning to their country of origin but rather to remain in this country without valid documents, according to the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM).

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said that based on an inspection, the settlement that was built on uneven land and in a swampy area was found to have existed for a long time.

“It is located about 1.2 km from the main road. There are also metal trap fragments scattered and dogs roaming in the area. The place is equipped with generators and has a makeshift school that uses learning syllabus of a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in response to a news article titled “Indonesian Commission (National Commission on Human Rights or Komnas HAM) condemns raid in Nilai Spring”.

Khairul Dzaimee said in the operation, 68 Indonesians were checked and 67 of them, aged between two months and 72, were detained for various offences, including not having valid identification documents and overstaying, under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act of 1966 and the Immigration Rules and Regulation 1963.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, the enforcement operation at an illegal settlement in Nilai Spring, near here on Feb 1 was not related to the implementation of the Labour Recalibration Programme 2.0 (RTK 2.0) which began on Jan 27.

He said RTK 2.0 was aimed at regularising illegal immigrants in the country as foreign workers.

“Illegal immigrants should take the opportunity to apply for the RTK 2.0 to continue to be in Malaysia legally,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee also said that JIM always strives to ensure the welfare of detainees including children and women at immigration detention depots continued to be protected.

He said the matter was also discussed during the meeting between Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and his Indonesian counterpart on Jan 31.

Khairul Dzaimee said the entry and presence of foreigners in this country are subject to policies, regulations and the laws of the country, including the need to have valid travel documents and comply with the conditions of the permits issued.

Any action taken by the department was done in an orderly manner to ensure the country’s sovereignty is preserved, he said adding that JIM was taking appropriate action to expedite the deportation process of detainees to their countries of origin. -Bernama