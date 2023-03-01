Johor allocates RM5.2m for Kempas Permai PPR upgrade

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government has allocated RM5.2 million for the upgrading works of Kempas Permai People’s Housing Project (PPR), here, for this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the allocation through the Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) includes RM2 million to upgrade and maintenance of the sewage treatment plant, which will take 16 weeks, starting in March.

He said a further RM3.2 million was allocated for the painting of blocks D, E, F and G which would take 20 weeks, starting in April.

“However, all this would not have been possible without the commitment of the residents and communities in this PPR. I urge that we come to an agreement to maintain the cleanliness and to help brighten up this PPR,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz visited the PPR today, which has been upgraded in aspects.

Last year, a total of RM14.089 million was allocated for the same PPR upgrading works, providing comfort to 10,967 residents, Onn Hafiz added.

Among the improvements made through last year’s allocation are replacing 21 elevator units, repainting blocks A, B and C; and pipe replacement.-Bernama