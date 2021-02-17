Johor cops bust bitcoin mining operation for electricity theft

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police busted a syndicate which stole electricity to carry out bitcoin mining activities through raids on 21 shop premises in three districts on Feb 15 and 16.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the joint operation involving the Johor Criminal Investigation Department and the Southern Zone Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Seal Team was carried out in Johor Bahru, Muar and Tangkak.

He said that during the raid, seven local men aged 24 to 64 believed to be involved in the activity were also arrested.

He said, during the raid 1,746 units of bitcoin mining machines worth RM2.6 million were also seized.

“We carried out surveillance and intelligence for a month and found that this syndicate has been active since the beginning of 2020. This syndicate has also caused TNB to suffer losses estimated at RM8.6 million,“ he told reporters in a press conference, here, today.

Ayob Khan said the seven suspects arrested were found to have played a role in ensuring that the premises were always in good condition and the bitcoin mining machines were not damaged.

“We will continue to investigate because it is believed that the remaining members of the group and the mastermind are still at large.

“We will also take action against them under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA),“ he said.

Ayob Khan said a unit of bitcoin mining machine needed one horsepower to enable it to function for 24 hours and sold for RM200 to RM3,000 online.

He added, last year alone, TNB Johor suffered a loss of around RM90 million due to stolen electricity to carry out bitcoin mining activities.

Ayob Khan said all the suspects were remanded for three days until tomorrow (Feb 18) under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the case is being investigated under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code.

He added TNB would also take action under Section 37 (3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 against the registered account owner. — Bernama