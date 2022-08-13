Johor donates RM1,000 to each Ros Merah Flat family affected by storm

JOHOR BAHRU: The 22 families from Ros Merah Flats in Taman Johor Jaya here who have been relocated to a relief centre after their homes were hit by a storm yesterday will receive donations of RM1,000 each from the state government.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed hope that the donation would help reduce their burden as he conveyed his sympathies to the families when he visited them at the shelter as part of his inspection of the incident today.

“It’s sad to see the situation faced by those affected by the storm that hit the Ros Merah Flats in Taman Johor Jaya. To reduce their burdens, the government is allocating a donation of RM1,000 to each of the 22 families affected,” he posted on his official Facebook account today.

According to him, a committee led by state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor has been formed to coordinate the temporary settlement and repair work for those affected.

Onn Hafiz said the state government would work to ensure repairs are completed so that everyone can return home as quickly as possible.

A storm occurred at around 3 pm yesterday and damaged several homes in the flats. Affected residents were relocated to Taman Johor Jaya Multipurpose Hall beginning 4.30 pm on the same day.

All 84 individuals from the 22 families are still at the centre as of 8 pm tonight.-Bernama