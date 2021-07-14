Johor gov't hand over 30,000 RTK-AG test kits to JKNJ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government yesterday handed over 130,000 units of Rapid Antigen test kits (RTK-Ag) to the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) to increase the screening rate among the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix) said the state government also handed over 50,000 units of RTK test kits for saliva samples to JKNJ.

He said the initiative was hoped to enhance and strengthen the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the purchase of the test kits was an initiative of the state government under the Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package announced last month.

“My hope is that the community will not only observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and physical distancing but will also be able to conduct self-screening tests in the future,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

On June 12, JKNJ received a contribution of 20,000 units of Panbio Covid-19 RTK-Ag test kits from Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor in collaboration with Yayasan Temasek.

Johor recorded 406 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the state to 75,641 cases with 655 deaths. -Bernama