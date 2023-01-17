Johor govt ready to assist family of missing umrah pilgrim

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government is ready to provide assistance and additional support to the family of teacher Musthafa Kamal Abdullah, 49, who was reported missing while performing umrah last month.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the state government is always ready to help the family.

“Early (financial) assistance has also been provided, which can be used by the family to fly to Makkah. If there are additional funds needed, the family can inform the state government through their elected representatives. We are always ready to help,” he told reporters after visiting the family in Sri Gading here today.

Mohd Fared also called on mosques around Sri Gading to perform the solat hajat (prayer of needs) to ease the search for the missing teacher,” he said.

Following the incident, the Johor government is also planning to meet with tourism agencies in Johor to draw up guidelines so that immediate action can be taken if something like this recurs in the future.

Last Friday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, reportedly said that the Malaysian embassy in Saudi Arabia was closely monitoring the situation, and would take appropriate action to help locate the Malaysian pilgrim who has been missing since Dec 12. -Bernama