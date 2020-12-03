Johor govt urged to extend RM200 incentive to media practitioners

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The cash incentive of RM200 to frontline staff, as announced in the Johor Budget last week, should also be extended to media practitioners in the state, said exco Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad.

The State investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee Chairman said this was only fair as media practitioners were among the frontliners who were affected by the economy after various measures were taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The measures included the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional MCO, he said.

“As their basic salary is slow, a majority of them depend on the additional allowances given based on assignments and articles published. In addition, they also face the risk of infection as they are required to go down to the field to gather information to convey to the public.

“They should also be rewarded and given recognition for their sacrifices and contributions,“ he said during the state assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar today.

Last week, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad announced that the state government would give a one-off cash assistance of RM200 to frontline workers involving 30,000 individuals with a total allocation of RM6 million. — Bernama