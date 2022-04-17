Johor rewards Myisha with RM10,000 for 2022 Dutch International Series win

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will present an RM10,000 reward to the national junior women's singles player Myisha Mohd Khairul(pix) for winning the 2022 Dutch International Series in Wateringen, the Netherlands yesterday.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he and all Johoreans were proud and happy over the achievement of the Johor Bahru-born athlete.

He said the incentive was a token of appreciation to the 20-year-old athlete for bringing glory to the state and country at the international level.

“Congratulations! The Myisha I know is a very committed athlete and always works hard to achieve results.

“Hopefully, this victory will also inject and inspire other young athletes in Johor in uplifting the name of the state and country on the world stage,“ he posted on his Facebook page today.

Myisha secured victory after staving off stiff competition over her compatriot, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman winning 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in the 70-minute final.

Meanwhile, Myisha's father, Mohd Khairul Hood, 50, when contacted by Bernama, expressed his hope that the success achieved by the second child of three siblings fondly known as Caca would fuel her spirit in achieving more success in the future.

“This is a good start for Caca, who started playing badminton when she was eight years old, (although) there is still a lot to improve.

“Therefore, I hope that this success will make Caca more enthusiastic and work harder to achieve success after success,“ said Mohd Khairul, who lives in Pasir Gudang.

Ranked 328th in the world, this is her first title at senior level competition on the international stage and could not have been a better way for her to prepare for the Uber Cup competition in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15.-Bernama