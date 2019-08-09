Jokowi concludes visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Indonesian President Joko Widodo left this afternoon after concluding a two-day official visit to Malaysia that included a four-eyed meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Joko, who is popularly known as Jokowi, and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo left at 3.20pm for Singapore from the KL International Airport (KLIA).

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who was the minister-in-attendance, and his wife Normah Alwi bade farewell to Jokowi, Iriana and the president’s entourage at the airport. Also present was the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Rusdi Kirana.

Jokowi is going to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend the National Day celebration. The republic is commemorating its bicentennial, the 200th anniversary of Stamford Raffles’ arrival in Singapore.

Dr Mahathir and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, have also been invited to attend the celebration. — Bernama