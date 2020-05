KANGAR: Aidilfitri celebrations remain warm and joyous despite the country being subjected to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as the people have now begun to adapt to the new normal while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said many people have been using telecommunication platforms to convey Hari Raya greetings to their families and friends.

Speaking on Perlis FM this morning, the Padang Besar MP also reminded those who wish to visit their relatives to practice social distancing, to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser.

“We need to follow the directives issued by the government because the virus is unpredictable and we cannot allow it to spread otherwise it will not only affect our health but the country’s economy as well,” he said.

Zahidi also congratulated the people in Perlis for helping the state maintain its green zone status, and thanked the front liners for their sacrifices from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Selamat Hari Raya to everyone in Perlis especially in Padang Besar and I apologise for any wrongdoings,” he said. -Bernama