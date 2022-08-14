JPKM helps over 20,000 students to pursue higher education: Mahdzir Khalid

JELEBU: The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Education Tour (JPKM) hosted by Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (Prihatin) has helped more than 20,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders pursue studies at Higher Education Institutions (IPT).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) and JPKM’s mentor minister said the government’s initiative to help students in the B40 group and below involving rural residents to continue their studies received an encouraging response.

He said the programme is aimed at offering students who have passed their exams a place at public or private IPT.

“This is the third series of the programme...and it is understood that over 70 students here have also been given offer letters to continue their studies,“ he told reporters at Jelebu Division Umno Complex, Simpang Pertang here.

Earlier, Mahdzir spoke at the Jelebu parliamentary-level JPKM programme which was also attended by Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias who is also Jelebu MP and Prihatin chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Aizuddin Ghazali.

Mahdzir said JPKM is targeting 50,000 SPM leavers from 2016-2021 in 50 parliamentary constituencies to get admission offer letters to further their studies.

Meanwhile, Jalaluddin said JPKM provides a second chance for the children of Keluarga Malaysia to further their studies so that they excel and change the family’s future for the better.

In addition, through the programme, Prihatin also donated spectacles and laptops to students as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

A total of 38 IPT are involved, including the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN), Mara Poly-Tech University College, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Malaya (UM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).-Bernama