K-KOMM, Malacca govt can organise more programmes together: Annuar

MALACCA: The close cooperation between the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) and the Melaka government will enable both parties to organise more programmes for the benefit of the people.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said this included the Malaysia Day celebration next month and the Malaysian Film Festival at the end of this year.

“K-KOMM will be in Melaka again next month for the grand celebration of Malaysia Day. We are also proud to see Melaka as a state full of events, and in fact, the smile of Malaysia begins with the broad smile of the people in Melaka.

“I believe the close cooperation between K-KOMM and the state government will enable us to plan more programmes in the future. Insya Allah, at the end of this year, Melaka will also host the Malaysian Film Festival, which will be held with great excitement.”

He said this in his speech at the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Kembara RIUH Keluarga Malaysia programme at Dataran Pahlawan here tonight.

The ceremony, officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, was also attended by state Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives senior executive councillor Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh; state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis; and K-KOMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Elaborating on the Kembara RIUH programme, Annuar said it provided an opportunity for the creative industry to unearth new talents.

“It is for this reason that K-KOMM took the initiative not only to revive creative industry activities in Kuala Lumpur, but we are also taking them on a series of tours from one state to another to enable us to unearth new talents in various fields.

“I hope the creative industry will continue to develop as the country moves towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I’m also confident that the creative industry will continue to play an important role with huge potential to contribute greatly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

The Kembara RIUH Keluarga Malaysia programme, which gathers the creative industry’s entrepreneurs and local arts activists, is expected to create at least 7,000 job opportunities at 14 locations across the country and support over 5,000 local businesses.

The organising of the programme is also in line with the government’s efforts to raise the creative industry’s contribution to the country’s GDP to 20 per cent, estimated at RM31 billion by 2025.-Bernama