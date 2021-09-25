KATC needs to produce quality human capital for aerospace industry: Joachim

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park Aerospace Training Centre (KATC) needs to produce quality human capital to meet the demands of the aerospace industry, both locally and abroad, says Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Dr Joachim, who is also the state’s Industrial Development Minister, expressed hope that industry players would collaborate by sharing their aerospace expertise with KATC, and subsequently help produce skilled workers in the industry.

“We want the best human capital, which means that with KATC graduates, we can provide truly qualified aerospace technicians. That is our goal,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KATC, Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC), Aerodyne Group and SMTrack Berhad here yesterday.

The MoU involves cooperation in several aspects such as industrial support, human capital, development capabilities and training initiatives, new regional and commercial market opportunities, as well as aerospace operations centres and the latest technologies including drone technology.

Meanwhile, KATC chief executive officer Aminuddin Zakaria said the centre was capable of training 240 students per year, and graduates were likely to secure jobs through various efforts undertaken, such as the MoU signed today as well as attracting more investors to Sabah.-Bernama