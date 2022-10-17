KDA FC terminate Aidil Sharin’s service as head coach

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) today terminated the services of head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak with immediate effect.

KDA FC chief executive officer Khamal Idris Ali said the board members, in prioritising their planning for the 2023 season, wanted to take the club on a different route for the Malaysia Cup matches this season.

“We want to express our highest appreciation and thanks for Aidil Sharin’s services throughout his four-year term with Kedah.

“We wish him the best of luck with his coaching career in the future. We believe that with his coaching experience, he will be priceless to any club whether at the domestic or ASEAN level,” he said in a statement today.

During the four years that he was the head coach, Aidil Sharin guided Kedah to several highs, including emerging as 2019 FA Cup champions, 2019 Malaysia Cup runners-up, 2020 and 2021 Super League runners-up as well as reaching the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Khamal Idris said assistant head coach Victor Andrag will take over as interim head coach for KDA FC in the Malaysia Cup campaign.

According to the fixtures, KDA FC will begin their Malaysia Cup campaign against Negeri Sembilan at the Darul Aman Stadium before travelling for the return leg the following week. -Bernama