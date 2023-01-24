Kedah announces occasional holiday on Feb 5 for Thaipusam

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has agreed to declare this Feb 5 as an occasional holiday in conjunction with Thaipusam.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, in a statement today, said the decision was made at a state executive council meeting held last Jan 18.

“This is to facilitate the Hindu community in the state in celebrating the religious event with their families, while for the non-Hindus, it is hoped it will provide them with the best possible benefit considering that the day falls on a Sunday (long weekend),“ he said. -Bernama