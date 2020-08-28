Kedah KPDNHEP seizes subsidised fertiliser worth over RM200,000

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in Kedah seized 212,040 kilogrammes of subsidised fertiliser worth RM287,040, in a raid on a warehouse in Jalan Datuk Kumbar, Alor Setar on Aug 18.

Its enforcement chief, Mohd Shahran Mohd Arshad said the raid was conducted at about 4.35 pm and a man, believed to be the warehouse worker, in his 40s was arrested for further investigation.

“Police also seized subsidised compound fertilisers and urea weighing 20, 25 and 50 kg each and the warehouse is believed to have been used to repackage the subsidised fertiliser,” he said in a press conference here today.

He said investigations also found that the surplus of subsidised fertiliser was bought from farmers around the area to be repackaged and sold around Alor Setar.

“During the raid, enforcement authorities found some packaging equipment and machines in the warehouse. We are conducting further investigation to track down the warehouse owner,” he added.

Mohd Shahran said it was believed that the subsidised fertiliser was bought at about RM20 per bag before being repackaged and sold at more than RM100 for each bag weighing 50 kg.

Based on the information gathered, he said the warehouse is believed to have been operating for the past 20 years and the case is being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

On a separate matter, he said the Kedah KPDNHEP had so far recorded 37 cases of offences under the same Act, with a seizure value of over RM500,000, from January until yesterday. -Bernama