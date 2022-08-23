Kedah records RM20b approved investments in Q2

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah recorded RM20 billion worth of approved investments in the second quarter of this year, the highest in Malaysia thus far.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the amount exceeded the RM10 billion target set by the state government for the entire year.

“Kedah has a strong flow of foreign and domestic investments and the presence of investors has helped to raise the state’s economic growth as well as create job and business opportunities.

He was speaking at the launch of Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Kedah Sdn Bhd’s melamine plant at the Gurun Industrial Zone near here today.

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd managing director/CEO Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof was present at the event.

Muhammad Sanusi said the melamine plant will strengthen Gurun’s industrial area as a specific international chemicals production zone in Southeast Asia.

He said the project is very important and will help the state government in developing the state’s economy, especially in the oil and gas and petrochemical industry sectors.

“The state government welcomes PCG’s (Petronas Chemicals) decision to continue investing here to further develop the Gurun Industrial Park. When completed, I understand PCG will be the only melamine producer in Southeast Asia and its factory will put Kedah and Malaysia in a stronger position in the region,“ he said.

The plant is expected to be operational in 2024 with a production capacity of 60,000 tonnes a year. – Bernama