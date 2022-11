ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has conferred the title of ‘Duli Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Puan Mahkota Kedah’ on Che Puan Nur Julie Ariff.

Kedah government secretary Datuk Norizan Khazali said in a statement today that the conferment was effective yesterday.

Tunku Puan Mahkota Kedah was bestowed the title after her marriage to Tunku Mahkota of Kedah Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin at Istana Darul Aman in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.-Bernama