Kelana Jaya LRT service disrupted after Emergency System hit by lightning

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line was disrupted this afternoon after the Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop (PIES) was suddenly activated due to a suspected lightning strike at the Kerinchi station.

In a statement today, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (RapidKL), the operator of the Rapid KL rail network, said the 5.46 pm incident resulted in a technical glitch that caused the inability of trains from both directions to pass through the affected areas.

“As a result of the disruption, all trains passing through the area had to be manually controlled. This led to delays in the timetable and congestion at several stations,“ it said.

It added that technical staff were carrying out repairs on site.

Free shuttle bus services have been provided to take passengers from Bangsar LRT station to Pasar Seni LRT station and KLCC LRT station to Pasar Seni LRT station.

Operation staff and auxiliary police personnel have been also stationed on the platform to manage the crowds.

Rapid Rail also apologised to passengers who experienced difficulties due to the disruption.-Bernama