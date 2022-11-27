Kelantan allocates RM141.2m to replace old pipes in four districts: Exco

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allocated a total of RM141.2 million since 2019 for the replacement of 226 kilometres (km) of old pipes.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utility Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor (pix) said the pipe replacement involved four districts namely Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Kota Bharu, and Machang.

“The latest under package three, includes Kota Bharu Utara, Kota Bharu Timur, Tumpat, Kota Bharu 11 and Kota Bharu Selatan, where tender documents for 95 km of pipelines are currently being prepared.

“The completion is expected in 2024,“ he said in response to a question from Rohani Ibrahim (PAS -Tanjong Mas) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Azami further said that the construction of the well at the Tanjong Mas facility under the first package is still underway and has already reached 77 per cent completion.

“Under package two for the construction of the Tanjong Mas Water Treatment Plant (LRA), we are planning a water capacity of 30 million litres per day and the bidding process is expected this month,“ he said.

Azami said a loan is still being sought for the proposal to upgrade the Merbau Chondong treatment plant system, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The Merbau Chondong plant can produce up to 60 million litres of clean water per day, solving the problem of clean water supply, especially in Pulai Chondong and a large part of the state,“ he said.

“The state government will make various efforts to solve the problem of clean water supply in the area by completing the remaining work on the plant involving RM1.7 million,” he said adding that an application has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA).-Bernama