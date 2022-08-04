Kelington’s Singapore arm bags RM117 million contract

PETALING JAYA: Integrated engineering solutions provider, Kelington Group Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary, Kelington Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has been awarded a contract worth about RM117 million to provide bulk and specialty gas system distribution works for a world leader in innovative memory solutions’ fabrication facilities in Singapore.

The contract was awarded by a leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of major complex projects and facilities for high-tech industries. Commencing this month, the project is expected to be completed by June 2024.

“We are encouraged by this contract win which is from a repeat customer in Singapore. It serves as a testament to our strong track record and ability to deliver quality output to our customers in a timely manner,” said Kelington Group CEO Raymond Gan.

“This year, Kelington has benefited positively from the establishment and expansion of technology-related facilities in Singapore as manufacturers ramp up production to meet the growing demand for semiconductors globally. As a result, projects from Singapore now make up the majority of our order book.”

“To sustain our growth momentum, Kelington will continue to actively participate in project tenders across our ultra high purity, project engineering and general contracting sSegments.”

Inclusive of this contract win, Kelington has thus far secured new orders amounting to RM950 million year-to-date. This brings Kelington’s current outstanding order book to RM1.85 billion.