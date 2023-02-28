Kelly eyes top 30 in LPGA Tour

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s top women’s golfer Kelly Tan (pix) is targeting to be among the top 30 in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour this year.

The three-time Malaysian Open winner said this target would help her realise her ambition of becoming the first Malaysian golfer to win an LPGA Tour title.

“Right now I’m 67 on the LPGA Tour. I think playing on the LPGA Tour itself for 10 years in a row is a big achievement for me. I know there is a bigger goal, to become the first Malaysian to win LPGA.

“So, I’m targeting top 30 this year, and I know eventually when I keep putting myself in that position, I will be more comfortable,” she told reporters after the Up Close and Personal Programme with Kelly Tan at the Subang National Golf Club here today.

The 29-year-old golfer is also aiming to represent the country in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the programme with Kelly was aimed at motivating young people to be active in sports and to develop into national back-up athletes.

“With such programmes, youths can get to learn first-hand from the experiences of professional athletes.

“The ministry will organise more such clinics for other sports, where athletes can spend time with junior players,” she said at the event. -Bernama