KUALA LUMPUR: A kindergarten teacher was jailed 10 days and fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing a pack of compact powder from a health and beauty outlet in a shopping mall last month.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahman ordered S.K.Yoges, 37 to serve another four weeks in prison if she failed to pay the fine.

The court also ordered her jail sentence to take effect from the date of her arrest on Nov 27.

According to the charge sheet, Yoges was charged with stealing a pack of Revlon compact powder worth RM60.70 from Watsons at a shopping mall in Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 8.35 pm on Nov 27.

She was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid while Yoges was unrepresented. — Bernama