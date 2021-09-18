King, Queen arrive in London for special visit to UK

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in London for a 10-day special visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Istana Negara, in a statement on its official Facebook account today said the special aircraft carrying Their Majesties touched down at the Luton Airport at 8 pm Friday (3 am Saturday in Malaysia).

They were received on arrival by Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Zakri Jaafar and his wife Nor Aini Abdul Rahman.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Battersea Power Station project in London, the Malaysian High Commission at Belgrave Square and the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre in Brickendonbury, Hertford.

The programme for the visit includes a meeting between Their Majesties and the Malaysian community in London.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is also scheduled to attend the Sandhurst Reunion Dinner at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where His Majesty studied between 1978 and 1979.

His Majesty will also hold a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff Sir General Nicholas Carter to discuss bilateral military cooperation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

Carter had also attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before.

After the special visit, Their Majesties will stay back in London and are scheduled to return home on Oct 23.

The special visit is His Majesty’s second to the United Kingdom since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the first being a seven-day trip starting from Dec 9, 2019.

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will perform the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when Al-Sultan Abdullah is away in the UK. -Bernama