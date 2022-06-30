King, Queen attend dinner in conjunction with conference of rulers meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tonight attended a dinner held in conjunction with the 259th Conference of Rulers Meeting at Istana Negara here.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Among those present were the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail; Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir; the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim also attended the dinner.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak were also present.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by their respective Menteri Besar while the Yang Dipertua Negeri was accompanied by their respective Chief Ministers, except for Sarawak who was accompanied by the Deputy Premier.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin as well as Cabinet ministers were also in attendence.

The Conference of Rulers meeting which lasted for two days starting today was chaired by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and attended by all Malay Rulers except Kelantan, Pahang and Johor.

Kelantan was represented by Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, Pahang, by Tengku Hassanal and Johor was represented by Tunku Idris.-Bernama