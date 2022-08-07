King, Queen congratulate Joe Ee for winning two golds in Birmingham

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah congratulated national young rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee for her success in winning two gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Also congratulating Joe Ee on Istana Negara’s Facebook page was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Joe Ee, who made her debut at the games, contributed golds through the ball and ribbon disciplines after recording 29,700 and 27,800 points respectively before a full house at the Birmingham Arena, yesterday.

The two golds helped the national contingent to achieve the six gold medal target in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.-Bernama