PUTRAJAYA: Believing in being good to all God’s creation, owner of Kitty’s Care Veterinary and Surgical Clinic, Dr Muhammad Naim Md Kasim took upon himself to set up Kitty’s FoodBank to help other cat lovers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country since last year also affected animal shelter operators with some of them in dire straits having lost their income.

Answering to their plight, he set up Kitty’s Foodbank, where those in need of food for their feline can just 'walk-in' at any of the three Kitty's Care Veterinary and Surgical Clinic, which are at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kajang and Putrajaya, between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm for the supply. The food bank was opened last July 7.

“We have distributed cat food to almost 1,000 recipients, comprising cat owners, animal shelter operators and stray cat feeders,” he said.

According to Dr Muhammad Naim, 30, he had spent RM10,000 for the cause and attributed the success of the Kitty’s FoodBank to the help and support of his staff, as well as animal lovers and celebrities who contributed funds for the purpose.

“I am touched by their generosity which has enabled us to provide premium cat food to ensure the animals get complete source of nutrition, ”he added.

He said there were also cat food manufacturers who supplied cat food on monthly basis to recipients.

Dr Muhammad Naim, a veterinary graduate from Universiti Putra Malaysia, said he used the social media to share information on Kitty's FoodBank .

“We want words on this initiative to spread so that more cat lovers in need of assistance know that there is help for them. I want to help all cat lovers so that the fate of stray cats is protected,“ he said, adding that he offered special rate to individuals who bring injured stray cats for treatment at his clinic.

Meanwhile, Tuah Cat House owner, Roslina Shari, 46, who set up her cat shelter in 2008 and now has more than 100 stray cats in her care, described the Kitty Foodbank initiative as a saviour of stray cats as it enabled animal shelter operators to continue with their operation.

“Before Covid-19, we received a lot of contributions from various individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), but now it is getting less,” she said.

Besides ensuring food for stray cats, Roslina also brings those that are injured and infected with sporotrichosis to the animal clinic for treatment.

Currently, there are 12 cats under her that are being treated for Sporo infection and 89 for other diseases, she added.-Bernama