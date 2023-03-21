KKD supports efforts to bring in virtual production studio equipment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) supports efforts made by the filming industry players to bring virtual production equipment into the country which could become a game changer to the industry.

Its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said it was timely with the provision of RM102 million under Budget 2023 among others encompassed import duty and sales tax exemptions on studio and filming production equipment.

“... in the context of the film industry, when we bring in filming from abroad to Malaysia, the positive effect is not only in terms of investment but also from the aspect of skills and experience.

“I believe the new equipment, coupled with our experience of being involved in bigger films, will help the film industry technically in Malaysia. So I see this as a positive development and our ministry must support it,“ he told reporters after officiating the National Artiste Day 2023 here yesterday.

Also present were Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Ni Ching, KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) chairman Datuk Kamil Othman and FINAS chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim.

Earlier, Fahmi in his opening speech said he had confidence in the creative industry especially the film industry to continue growing as a creative economic engine like foreign countries such as South Korea, China, Japan and the United States.

Through the sector, he said the government via KKD and FINAS can continue to increase foreign investment into the country through the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) and international co-production treaty with countries such as China, Korea and Indonesia.

At the same time, he also reminded creative industry activists to continue practising an attitude of openness in giving and receiving views so that checks and balances can be implemented.

“Misinterpretation or touching the sensitivity of a work of art must be avoided in the enthusiasm of commercialising it.

“This understanding is important to ensure that joint efforts and unity can be achieved by mutual exchange of views and support, so that the art and culture of the multiracial Malaysians is always preserved and developed to a higher level,“ he said.

The National Artiste Day 2023 which is themed 'Filem Wadah Perpaduan, Titian Keharmonian’ is symbolic of appreciation of artists and cultural activists who have contributed and enriched the name of Malaysia.

The National Artiste Day is now celebrated on March 22 every year, and it was chosen to commemorate with the birth date of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, as a way of remembering and appreciating the services and devotion of the late film legend. -Bernama