KKMM to finalise satellite technology for disaster management this year

JOHOR BAHRU: The selection of a satellite technology to enhance the national communications system during a disaster especially floods is expected to be finalised this year.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the government is obtaining more advanced satellite technology to assist the Meteorological Department and related agencies in a disaster.

He said several international companies have already submitted their respective technology proposals to the ministry and a detailed evaluation would be conducted taking into consideration the various aspects.

“The effort by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) would assist in identifying floods such as forecasting the location, magnitude and others by deploying the latest technology.

“We hope the people would be patient as the allocation is not much following other problems such as Covid-19 and Movement Control Order in which much expenditure had been disbursed (by the government) to help the people. We are discussing how to obtain the most advanced technology with the minimal payment,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after visiting the Bernama Operations Centre and KKM Media Centre for the Johor state election here today. He was commenting on the disaster early warning system following the flash floods in the Klang Valley yesterday.

Zahidi said the use of satellite technology including 5G satellite network could assist in the management of natural disaster situations by sending early warnings to the people.-Bernama