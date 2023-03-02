KOP Mantap teams up with international investment company CRJ Capital partners

KUALA LUMPUR: KOP Mantap Bhd (KMB), a wholly-owned subsidiary and investment arm of the Royal Malaysia Police Cooperative Bhd (KPDRM), has announced its partnership with CRJ Capital Partners, an international investment company.

KMB group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Nazri Wan Aria said the collaboration is to create business and investment opportunities for local companies under the subsidiaries of KPDRM that are in need of a private finance initiative.

“We are optimistic about this collaboration with CRJ Capital which is expected to invite international investors to participate in potential projects available,” he said in a press conference here today.

Wan Nazri also said KMB is actively involved in various sectors such as security; logistics and distribution; trading and technology; property and construction; travel and tour; education and aviation through its subsidiaries.

He noted that the partnership with CRJ Capital would assist in potential projects that are stuck due to financing issues.

Meanwhile, CRJ Capital Partners chief executive David Nour said the partnership with KMB was established because of its experience and capabilities to manage projects locally and internationally. - Bernama