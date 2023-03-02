Kota Kinabalu IRB service counters temporarily relocated to Dewan Menara Hasil

KOTA KINABALU: The operations of Kota Kinabalu’s Inland Revenue Board (IRB) customer service counters including payment and stamp duty counters, here, will be temporarily relocated to Dewan Menara HASiL beginning Monday (Feb 6).

In a statement today, the IRB said previously these counters operated from the building’s ground and mezzanine floors.

“The temporary relocation of these counters is due to the implementation of renovation, repair as well as maintenance works at the existing location,“ said the statement.

According to the statement, the services offered at these counters will remain but due to space constraints, only a limited number of customers can be served.

The location of the new counters will be until the respective works are completed and as an alternative, customers can also use the IRB’s online services for any taxation matters.

Any queries and related feedback can be forwarded to the IRB’s HASil Care Line at 03-89111000/603-89111100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat, and the feedback form on the HASiL official portal at the quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/public. -Bernama