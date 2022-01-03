Kota Kuala Muda residents on alert for high tide phenomenon

SUNGAI PETANI: Residents living near the coast of Kota Kuala Muda near here are on full alert for a major high tide phenomenon and are making preparations for the phenomenon forecasted to take place in Kuala Muda district from yesterday until Wednesday.

Observations by Bernama in several villages there found the people had taken heed of the warning issued by the Coastal Zone Management Division of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

A villager of Kampung Hujung Matang, Hasnah Mohd Rejab, 57, said she had kept all important items and documents in a safe place as well as packed suitable clothes in preparation for the phenomenon.

“Electrical appliances are now put on higher levels and in fact we are ready to move should the situation worsens.

Nonetheless, based on checks by Bernama since yesterday until this report was filed, the high tide phenomenon has not hit Kota Kuala Muda area.

Hasnah said her family took the warning seriously as they were fearful of experiencing the tsunami of 2004 again.

A villager of Kampung Hujung Matang, Roslina Ismail, 47, said she and her family were prepared for any eventuality by putting their important items and documents in a secured place.

“My family and I have gone through some anxious moments when the high tide phenomenon occurred two years ago. I was sleeping then and suddenly woke up at 4 am to see water rising,” she said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Paya, Mohd Tarmizi Hassanudin, 50, said his family is used to major high tides and they have since been on the alert all the time.

“We have already been on the alert for a long time...besides I had experienced the 2004 tsunami. All electrical appliances have to be moved to higher places to ensure the safety of myself and my family,” he said.

In this regard, Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Captain (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said the seawater level reading as at midnight last night was 2.31 meters and it did not affect the areas in Kuala Muda at the moment.

He said APM is ready by monitoring the situation from Pantai Merdeka Observation Tower and the personnel was instructed to monitor seawater level from time to time.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach the beach during the high tide warning in Kuala Muda,” he said.-Bernama