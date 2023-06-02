KPKT allocates RM23m for re-construction of Bukit Mertajam Market

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM23 million to reconstruct the Bukit Mertajam Public Market, here for the welfare and well-being of the 240,000 residents in the area.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the Bukit Mertajam Public Market project, covering 42,000 square feet and would involve the construction of five main components, will start this year and is expected to be ready in 2026.

“KPKT is committed to helping Penang to rebuild the Bukit Mertajam Public Market which was damaged n a fire almost 10 years ago,” he told reporters during a visit to Bukit Mertajam Public Market with State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo here today.

The Bukit Mertajam Public Market, which was built in the 1960s, caught fire on Jan 4, 2014.

In a related development, Nga said the Penang government and MBSP will collaborate with the Malaysian Architects Association to organise a competition to find a new design for the Bukit Mertajam Public Market.

Bukit Mertajam Public Market will not be just an ordinary market, but has the potential to be the latest tourist destination in Bukit Mertajam, he said.

He said there are currently 380 traders operating at the market and they will be given priority to be given lots at the new market. -Bernama