Kudos to PM on timely call for unity

THERE is growing unease as politicians fan the flames of racial and religious intolerance among targeted groups and voters. This is likely to

become more intense as elections in several states draw closer.

The stakes are high and the stability of the government is being challenged by those who have much to lose.

We commend Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) for his courageous and timely message on zero tolerance against those “inciting racial and religious sentiments”, inferring that these attempts are the work of corrupt leaders who are desperate to “hijack and distract the people from the central issues of governance”.

With this bold stand he demonstrated the government’s strong resolve to counter the work of extremists and saboteurs of the nation’s unity and well-being.

It is paramount that our country be stable, united and harmonious. God has blessed our nation with bountiful resources, but just like everything else, resources too are finite, and if we do not control greed, corruption and wastage, our progress will be hampered, and this will damage our credibility.

We support the government’s efforts to stem the tide and bring to book all those who have abused their positions and squandered the nation’s wealth.

Unity remains our most treasured goal but identity politics can be destructive and will impede nation-building if not restrained.

Besides hate being circulated over the internet using largely fake and misconstrued material, we have also witnessed how vernacular education and well-meaning exchanges and visits to houses of worship have been suddenly thrust to the fore to incite and stir disunity.

We call for careful and respectful management of the delicate interplay of inter-ethnic and inter-religious relationships. Diversity is our strength, and how we build on this strength will determine how we bind our nation as one to make it resilient against all internal and external challenges for the greater good of our country.

Malaysia is our home. As a nation, we are all connected to one another.

We all share in the fate of our country but if the environment is tainted by the noise and disturbances made by racists and extremists, abetted by politicians driven only by an agenda to garner votes using division and hate, then our progress will be hindered and disrupted.

We must act as one in these challenging times, especially in meeting any threat we encounter, and this begins with respecting one another and accepting our diverse beliefs, cultures, talents and contributions as the bedrock of strength.

We thank you prime minister for your timely reiteration of the importance of unity and that Malaysia was built from the contributions of all parties and communities.

Brig Jen (B) Datuk Richard Robless

Presiden

Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia