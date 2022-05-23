KUFC coach Syamsul unhappy with poor finishing by strikers

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) head coach Syamsul Saad expressed disappointment with the poor finishing by his strikers who have failed to score in a series of matches now.

Syamsul said although his men had played well and according to plan, failure to score derailed his team’s desire to earn full points to challenge Premier League leaders, Kelantan FC.

“We had a lot of chances to score but were thwarted due to blunt finishing and end up having to be contented with a goalless draw or lose to the opposing team.

“After this, the strikers need to be bolder in getting the job done,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

After eight matches, KUFC are in third place in the Premier League with 14 points following four wins, two draws and two defeats.

Syamsul said all his players also need to evaluate each other’s weaknesses in order to perform better in their upcoming matches.

“”We can create a lot of chances especially in the penalty box but these are often wasted. I am a little disappointed with this situation because we have a full three points target in every game to improve our position in the league.

“I hope the players bounce back because the league still has a long way to go and if this problem cannot be resolved, the team will definitely be punished,“ he said.-Bernama