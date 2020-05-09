Labourer found drowned in Lipis river

KUANTAN: The body of a labourer suspected to have slipped and fallen into Sungai Jelai in Lipis was found by rescuers today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the body of Asri Sallih, 47, was found at 8.45 am at a spot about eight kilometres from where he had fallen into the river.

“The incident is believed to have happened when he was at the jetty in Kampung Tanjung Jati at 12.30 pm on Thursday to drain water from his boat,” he said in a statement today.

His family reported to the police when they failed to locate him at the jetty two hours later.

Following that, a 39-man party from the Fire and Rescue Department, police and Civil Defence Force launched an operation to search for Asri, he added. -Bernama