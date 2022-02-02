Landowners involved in smuggling migrants considered as ‘tekong darat’

PASIR MAS: Any landowner in the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan will be considered as a ‘tekong darat’ (ground coordinator) if they are found to be involved in smuggling of migrants.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said they could be prosecuted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Hazani was commenting on the entry of Myanmar immigrants into the country through illegal bases at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan when met at the Pasir Mas Police headquarters here today.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police would hold further discussions with the legislature on the appropriate punishment for tekong darat and illegal immigrants who often commit repeated offences.

“Migrant smuggling activities will not happen if there is no ‘tali barut’ (informer) among the locals and it does not happen only in Kelantan,” he said.-Bernama